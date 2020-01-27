Lemongrass is a medicinal herb that is a common food ingredient in Asian countries. It basically belongs to South India and Sri Lanka. From fighting against free radicals to relieving anxiety, and lowering cholesterol level, lemongrass does it all for you. Also known as citronella, lemongrass is used for aromatherapy. Having it on a daily basis can keep various health ailments at bay. Read further to get more reasons to add this herb in your daily diet.

Helps in Weight Loss

Being a diuretic, lemongrass makes you urinate frequently. This is the way it helps flush out the body toxins and excessive water. Consuming lemongrass by adding in tea can boost your body’s metabolism and help in shedding those extra kilos. You can consider replacing your sugary drink with lemongrass tea for better health. This herb also helps in fighting against inflammation, which is already associated with weight gain. Lemongrass contains polyphenols, compounds that are known to increase the use of energy and enhance fatty acid’s oxidation, thus helping in weight loss, says a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Improves Cardiovascular Health

Being rich in potassium, lemongrass can increase the level of urine in the body. This, in turn, can help in reducing blood pressure. Notably, high blood pressure is associated with various heart conditions like damage to blood vessels and stroke. Lemongrass, if consumed regularly can improve your blood circulation and also purify your liver. Even if you want to reduce your body’s cholesterol level, you can opt for his herb.

Fights Against Cold And Flu

Having strong anti-fungal and antibacterial properties, lemongrass can help you deal with cold, cough and flu effectively. Also, being a rich source of vitamin C, this herb can boost your immunity. All you need to do is to make a concoction with some fresh lemongrass, cloves, tea leaves, and turmeric. You can also have lemongrass with tulsi leaves and cardamom.