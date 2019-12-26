Did you ever think that something as basic as a cup of tea or coffee in the morning can keep you in shape? Yes, it is true. These beverages do not only help in keeping you energetic and overcome the sleep inertia. In fact, tea and coffee are associated with weight loss.

According to the researchers at the University of Illinois, moderate consumption of caffeine on a daily basis can help in keeping cholesterol levels under control and shedding those extra kilos. It works by weakening the effects of sugar and fat-rich diet.

The findings of this study showed that caffeine consumption can decrease your body’s fat absorbing capacity by 22 per cent whereas it can slow down the weight gaining by 16 per cent.

Well, this is not the first time that caffeine is being linked to health benefits. From improving your physical performance to reducing your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and protecting you from chronic conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia, caffeine is known to do it all for you.

Notably, caffeine is a stimulant that blocks adenosine, the inhibitory neurotransmitter by reaching your brain through the bloodstream. The moment this occurs, certain other neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine start firing neurons at a faster rate, improving your energy level and brain function.

Several studies have found that caffeine can potentially boost your metabolic rate and increase fat burning. It improves physical performance by boosting adrenaline levels in the blood and breaking down body fat and producing fatty acids as fuel.

Coffee is believed to contain vitamin B2, B5, B3, potassium, and manganese. These nutrients are essential for your body’s better function. Additionally, coffee drinkers have been found to be at 60 per cent lower risk of developing Parkinson’s disease which is the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disorder worldwide. Even if you are suffering from anxiety or depression, consuming a cup of coffee can uplift your mood and dramatically reduce your risk of committing suicide.