Want to Lose Weight Like Mukesh Ambani’s Son Anant Ambani? This is How Much You Have to Pay

Vinod Channa, a well-known celebrity trainer, is profoundly known for Anant Ambani's tremendous weight loss transformation, charges bomb for his sessions. Know his fees details below!

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani made headlines with his remarkable weight loss transformation back in 2016 and so has his trainer, Vinod Channa. A Mumbai-based fitness trainer, who became a huge name for all B-Town celebs. The one big reason was Anant Ambani who had lost 108kg in 18 months with Vinod’s intense workout training and diet plan. After, that he became a sought-after name in the world of celebrity fitness.

How Much Vinod Channa Charge Per Session?

Besides Anant Ambani, Vinod has been the personal and professional trainer of many business tycoons, like Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and his daughter Ananya Birla. In Bollywood too, he has trained celebs including John Abhram, Shilpa Shetty, Harshwardhan Rane, and Vivek Oberoi. Do you know how much he charges per client? According to a news portal, Channa earns around Rs 1.5 lakh for 12 sessions. Apart from this, he also charges Rs 3.5-5 lakh for personal training at home.

Before becoming a high-class trainer, Vinod once revealed that he wasn’t into fitness. In fact, he was very ‘skinny’ and people used to bully him because of it. He used to skip meals and somehow became undernourished. But after a while, he decided to work on his body and got enrolled in a gym. Now, he has over 15 years of professional experience in bodybuilding and training from the America Sports and Fitness Association.

Vinod Channa’s Weight-Loss Plan For Anant Ambani

In an interview with Business Insider, Vinod stated that Anant was totally dedicated to his weight loss goal. He revealed how challenging it was for him as he was an overeater and an addict to junk food. Channa prepared a proper workout plan for Anant, he made him switch to a low-carb, high-protein, fibre diet. In 2016, the Internet was left stunned by Anant’s epic body transformation photos. With a proper diet and workout plan from Channa, he managed to lose 108 kg in just 18 months.

Vinod is currently one of the most popular celebrity trainers in India. Before diving into the world of fitness, he pursued different professions like housekeeping, security guard etc. But destiny played its role and now he has become an inspiring fitness trainer for so many.

