Vitamin C is one of the most significant nutrients that you should have on a regular basis. This water-soluble vitamin cannot be produced by the body. Hence you should make sure to eat food containing vitamin C. From reducing the risk of developing chronic conditions to boosting immunity and reducing high blood pressure, it does all for you. Oranges, broccoli, spinach, strawberries, and kiwi are some of the food that contain vitamin C. According to the National Institute of Health, women should have 75 mg of vitamin C daily whereas men should have 90 mg of this nutrient. Below, we give you scientifically-proven benefits of having vitamin C on a daily basis.

Lowers risk of developing cardiovascular diseases

WHO states that heart diseases are the number 1 cause of death worldwide. There are various factors including hypertension, increased level of bad cholesterol, etc. that can raise your risk of developing heart disease. Vitamin C has a role here. It reduces your likelihood of developing these risk factors.

Prevents gout attack

It is a form of arthritis that is associated with debilitating pain and joint inflammation. The condition is characterized by symptoms like swelling, and tenderness in joints. A gout attack occurs when urate crystals (forms in case of a high level of uric acid in the blood) accumulate in joints and lead to inflammation. Ideally, the uric acid passes through the kidneys but the problem occurs when either your kidneys do not excrete enough of uric acid or your body produces too much of this acid. According to a study published in The Journal of Rheumatology, daily consumption of vitamin C can reduce the level of uric acid in the blood and prevent a gout attack.

Boosts immunity

White blood cells like lymphocytes and phagocytes are known to protect you from infections. Intake of vitamin C can increase the production of these cells in the body and boost your immunity. Also, the nutrient has the ability to help these cells function effectively by damaging free radicals.