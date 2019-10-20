Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder that is characterized by signs and symptoms like the decreased ability to smell, stooped posture, slow movement, stiffness of arms legs, blank facial expression, voice change, etc. It is a progressive condition that occurs due to the reduced level of a hormone called dopamine in the brain. It is produced in the substantia nigra part of the brain. Also, known as a happy hormone, it acts as a neurotransmitter. The hormone helps in creating memories and regulating body movement. A low level of the happy hormone in the body can cause confusion, depression, and nervousness. Certain factors like head injury, being old, having a family history of the condition, etc. can potentially increase a person’s risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. One of the best ways to keep this disease at bay is by regulating the level of dopamine hormone in the body. And you can do that by opting for some of the natural ways. Read on to know about them.

Eat protein-rich food

Proteins are constituted of amino acids like tyrosine and phenylalanine, which are associated with the secretion of dopamine. These amino acids are converted into dopamine by some of the enzymes present in the body. You can have these amino acids by eating eggs, legumes, turkey, dairy products, etc.

Avoid eating saturated fat

Having high amounts of saturated fats can potentially affect the dopamine signaling in your brain, says research conducted at the National Institue of Health (NIH), USA. High saturated fat is present in lamb, beef, pork, etc. These food can also lead to inflammation in the brain potentially changing the signaling process of the brain’s reward area.

Have probiotics

Nerve cells present in the gut transmit signals to the brain to produce more dopamine hormones. Also, it has been found that gut bacteria can produce the hormone too. In that case, you need to keep your gut healthy by eating food rich in this bacteria.

Exercise regularly

Exercising for even 10 minutes can help you trigger the production of dopamine levels in the brain. This will improve your mood too. You can indulge in any workout like running, jogging, etc.