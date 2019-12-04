An important substance used in aromatherapy, spikenard essential oil has a strong scent. Belonging to the valerian family, the spikenard plant offers an array of health and beauty benefits. From relieving inflammation to relaxing your body, and boosting immunity, spikenard essential oil does it all for you. Read further to know about other benefits of this essential oil.

Promotes hair growth

According to research published in the Pharmacognosy Magazine, the use of spikenard essential oil can stimulate your hair growth and help you retain the natural hair colour. The oil works by providing nutrition to your scalp and hair follicles.

Treats insomnia

Insomnia is a common issue these days. Almost every second person experiences difficulty sleeping. There can be an array of reasons behind the problem. Basically, stress, anxiety, alcohol consumption, indigestion, etc. cause insomnia. Having sedative and laxative properties, spikenard essential oil can make you feel relaxed and promote good sleep. Notably, aromatherapy using spikenard oil can help you in this regard.

Promotes cardiovascular health

Being a hypotensive, spikenard essential oil can regulate your blood pressure and calm your body. Notably, high blood pressure can lead to distortion of the arterial walls leading to excessive stress on the heart. And, long term high pressure on heart can potentially cause a heart attack, stroke, or diabetes. Spikenard essential oil can also reduce oxidative stress due to its antioxidant effects and reduces your likelihood of developing a tumour.

Provides protection against inflammation

Having anti-inflammatory effects, spikenard essential oil can fight against inflammation in the body, says a study published in the Journal of the Pancreas. This essential oil can provide relief from discomfort from inflammation that occurs on the skin, joints, or respiratory areas.