Belonging to the genus Pogostemon, patchouli essential oil is jam-packed with significant components that are known to have both health and beauty benefits. Native to tropical regions, this essential oil is extracted through steam distillation of the patchouli leaves. Patchouli essential oil has been used for medicinal purposes for centuries now. Its strong fragrance is enough to treat certain diseases and conditions. From fighting depression to strengthening hair, and reducing inflammation, patchouli essential oil can do it all for you. Let’s know about its benefits one by one.

Reduces inflammation

Having strong antiphlogistic properties, patchouli oil can effectively soothe inflammation. Not only external but also internal inflammation which is commonly seen individuals suffering from arthritis, gout, etc., can also be effectively reduced by the use of this essential oil. All you need to do is to take five drops of patchouli oil and apply it on your feet, lower back, and stomach. Massage gently for a few minutes and see the difference in few days.

Improves your skin and hair condition

Patchouli essential oil can prevent hair loss and sagging skin by increasing muscle contraction. The components present in this oil can help in regenerating the new skin cells to help you look rejuvenating. Those who are suffering from hair loss, acne, cracked skin, wrinkles, etc., can use this essential oil and get its plethora of benefits.

Treats depression

Having strong antidepressant properties, patchouli oil can help you get rid of chronic stress that has become depression now. Used in aromatherapy, this essential oil’s scent can potentially increase the secretion of happy hormones namely serotonin and dopamine. This is what helps in treating depression. Inhaling it twice a day can make you bid adieu to anger, stress, anxiety, and depression.