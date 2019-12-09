Loaded with an array of essential nutrients, flax seeds are emerging as a superfood. Known as one of the oldest crops, flax seeds are being used since the beginning of civilization. From reducing your risk of developing cancer to helping in weight loss, and regulating your blood pressure, flax seeds do it all for you. Read further to know how they help in keeping you fit and fine.

Prevent and manage diabetes

Adding 10 to 20 grams of flax seeds in your daily diet can reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 8 to 20 per cent, says a study published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements. The seeds work due to the presence of soluble fiber in them. The fiber is known to slow down the release of sugar in the blood and prevent high blood glucose levels.

Help in weight loss

If you are someone who has a habit of snacking every now and then, flax seeds are for you. Adding them in your daily diet can stave off the hunger pangs by reducing appetite and increasing satiety. Again, the soluble fiber present in flax seeds helps in the production of satiety-boosting hormones and providing a feeling of fullness.

Improve cardiovascular health

Being rich in omega-3 fatty acid, a plant-based fatty acid, flax seeds can prevent the deposition of cholesterol in the blood vessels. Also, they can reduce inflammation in arteries and reduce the growth of a tumour. This is how flax seeds keep the risk of developing a heart attack, heart failure, or stroke at bay.

Reduce cancer risk

Flax seeds contain plant-based compounds called Lignans. They have antioxidant properties that help in reducing the risk of developing cancer, says a study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. Having flax seeds almost regularly can keep you from developing breast, prostate, colon, and skin cancers.