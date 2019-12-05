Itching in mouth, eczema, swelling of lips, abdominal pain. These are some of the common signs that show the onset of food allergy. It is basically a reaction by your immune system after eating a certain food. Affecting 6 to 8 per cent of children worldwide, a food allergy can cause debilitating complications like anaphylaxis (life-threatening allergic reaction) if ignored. Easily confused with food intolerance, this condition occurs when your immune system identifies a certain food as something harmful when consumed. To protect you from supposedly harmful food, your body’s defense system releases antibodies called IgE to neutralize the allergen. This leads to the signs and symptoms mentioned above.

Generally, children suffer from peanut, eggs, wheat, soy, and milk allergy. And, you can prevent your child from developing these allergies by introducing them to these food earlier in life. Yes, you heard it right. Counteracting the earlier guidelines of the UK, a recent study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology has revealed that introducing food like peanuts and eggs to babies while they are three months old, can prevent their susceptibility to the allergies from these food.

Notably, if you have a family history of food allergy, your child’s risk of developing the same becomes higher than those without such history. Also, children are more likely to get an allergy. As far as the diagnosis of food allergy is concerned, doctors perform a physical exam, a skin test, blood test, etc. to confirm the condition. Once confirmed, they may prescribe certain anti-allergic medicines. In severe cases, oral immunotherapy may be recommended. One of the best ways to avoid allergy triggers is to eliminate certain food from the daily diet.