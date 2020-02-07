Packed with various nutrients, chocolates are a great source of pleasure for many. Having chocolates doesn’t need any occasion. Have you ever thought what exactly is used to make this world-wide loved food? Well, it is cocoa beans. They are also used to prepare coffee. Cocoa beans contain a chemical called theobromine, which is known to have an array of benefits. Here, we will talk about them. Discovered in the year 1840s, theobromine is a volatile compound that works as a stimulant. Read further to know how eating one of the most common sources of this compound, chocolate can make you healthy.

Improves cardiovascular health

Acting as a vasodilator and myocardial stimulant, theobromine present in chocolates regulates your blood pressure. Also, it widens your blood vessels and helps in better blood circulation. Consumption of dark chocolates has been associated with a low level of bad cholesterol in the body. This prevents oxidative damage and reduces the likelihood of your body cells to become resistant to insulin.

Improves sexual desire

Having aphrodisiac properties, chocolates can improve your libido. Its consumption actually improves your mood and increases the level of blood flow to the genitals. This is how it boosts your sexual desire.

Protects your skin from sun rays

Containing bioactive compounds, dark chocolates can potentially protect your skin from harmful sunrays. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, flavonols present in chocolates hydrate your skin and improve blood flow. This is how they provide protection from sun damage.

Improves brain function

It may seem weird to some but this is true. According to a study published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Pharmacology, eating dark chocolates can improve your brain function by increasing the blood flow to the organ. Notably, cocoa has been found to improve cognitive function and verbal fluency in elderly people. The presence of stimulant substances including caffeine and theobromine in chocolate is what does the work.