Heart diseases and diabetes are considered to be two of the most prevalent conditions in India. Unhealthy food, sedentary behaviour, smoking, and drinking are some of the factors that lead to the onset of these health ailments. And, preventing them also depends on these factors only. If we particularly talk about food, there is an array of fruits, vegetables, nuts etc. that can keep you healthy. One of them is almonds. Considered as an all-rounder, almonds play a holistic role in our lives. These are super-nutritious nuts that not only add flavour and crunchiness to your food but also provide various health and beauty benefits.

One of the best ways to use almonds is by opting for its oil. Almond oil is being used for ayurvedic practices for centuries. It can soothe your skin, manage your blood sugar level, and make your hair stronger. Here we will talk about the health benefits that almond oil provides.

Regulates cholesterol level

There are two types of cholesterol namely the good and bad ones. The good cholesterol is required by your body to produce hormones, digestive juices, and vitamin D. Also, it protects your body against the narrowing of blood vessels. Whereas bad cholesterol can make arterial narrowing worse. Certain factors including a high-fat diet, alcoholism, liver disease, diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle lead to the accumulation of bad cholesterol in the body. Almond oil plays a role here. It raises the level of good cholesterol in the body and prevents the accumulation of the bad one. This protects you from problems like heart attack, high blood pressure, etc.

Protects you against diabetes

If you are suffering from diabetes or at a high risk of developing it, almond oil is what you need to opt for. Being rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, almond oil can keep your blood sugar level under check, says a study published in the journal Nutrition & Metabolism. Additionally, replacing carbs with almond oil can improve insulin resistance and regulate levels of HbA1c, which is considered to be a marker for long-term control of blood sugar.

Helps you maintain a healthy weight

Following a diet that includes almond oil can help you lose weight. It has been scientifically proven that including almond oil in your daily diet helps in weight loss more effectively than those who do not eat almond oil at all.