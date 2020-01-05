Being jam-packed with various essential nutrients like folate, Vitamin A, beta carotene, etc., carrot and ginger can offer you both health and beauty benefits. These kitchen companions can help diabetics to control their blood sugar level and have many more medicinal uses. These vegetables are known to treat ailments like cough and cold, nausea, anxiety, etc. From strengthening your immune system to protecting your against cancer and boosting collagen production, carrot ginger juice can do it all for you. Below, we give you more than one reason to add this juice to your daily diet.

Improves functions of the immune system

Being a rich source of vitamin A, carrot ginger juice helps in strengthening your immune response. This nutrient is required to form white blood cells in the bone marrow stem cells. Notably, WBC is a significant component of your body’s defence system. So, it is advised to drink this juice on a daily basis. You can add oranges in the juice to make it a bit tasty.

Good for skin health

For a healthy skin texture and tone, vitamin C and E are needed. Carrot ginger juice is a rich source of both nutrients. Your skin requires collagen for better elasticity, texture, and strength. Vitamin C helps in the synthesis of this protein and holds the body together. Even if you have a skin wound, you can have this drink and get rid of the problem soon. On the other hand, vitamin E protects your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays.

Protects you against cancer

Carrot ginger juice is a detox drink that is jam-packed with vitamin C, a nutrient that is already linked to providing protection against cancer. The juice contains a compound called gingerol, that can potentially reduce your risk of developing breast, ovarian, and stomach cancers. This is what research published in the European Journal of Pharmacology reveals.