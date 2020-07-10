Deepika Padukone is one of the most glamorous and elegant actors in Bollywood. The Tinseltown diva loves wearing black the way we all do. What makes her stand out is her perfect dressing sense. She has been spotted various times slaying in black and gold outfits and looking gorgeous as usual. Also Read - Centre of My Universe! Deepika Padukone Shares Love-Filled Birthday Post For Ranveer Singh And It is All Hearts!

Black is a staple colour and everyone should have at least one black dress in their closet. It appear stunning when paired with gold and adds a royal look to the entire outfit. If you wish to ooze oomph in a night party or any evening event, you must opt for this colour combination just like Depika Padukone. Whether it is ethnic wear or western outfits, the B-town diva manages to exude hotness in every attire and make style statement. Here are a few tips to copy Deepika's looks in black and gold.

Sarees

You can opt for a golden saree with a black blouse with some golden embellishment on it. Pair the ethnic outfit with a golden choker neck-piece and a pair of same coloured earrings preferably stud ones. Tie your hair in a bun and opt for a pair of heels to complete the look.

Jackets

An all black western outfit if paired with a glamorous golden jacket, can make you leave everyone mesmerised by your look. Deepika Padukone once opted for black tights and sports top. she completed her chic look with a golden jacket. You can also pick a yellow gold velvet jacket and pair it with black leather pants.

Bottomwear

The best part of a shimmery bottom-wear is that it is complete in itself and is perfect for any party. Deepika Paduone was once spotted attending a Bollywood party in black top and shimmery golden pants. She had tied her hair in a ponytail and completed her look with a stylish black bag.