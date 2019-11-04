Dengue fever is one of the most prevalent mosquito-borne diseases globally. The condition has already affected 2000 people in the state of Kolkata since September and two among them have been reported dead. This debilitating disease is caused by a virus and affects around 400 million people worldwide annually. This is what the WHO states. Characterized by symptoms like high fever, fatigue, vomiting, skin rashes, pain behind the eyes, etc., dengue fever is most prevalent in Southeast Asia. It can potentially cause damage to the lungs, increased blood pressure, shock, and even death if not treated on time. One of the best ways to stay away from this viral infection is to eat immune-boosting food. Here we list some of them for you.

Citrus fruits

Being extremely rich in vitamin C, citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, lemons, etc. can boost the function of your immune system. This significant nutrient actually helps in the production of white blood cells that are known to protect you from different infections.

Broccoli

This superfood is jam-packed with vitamins A, C, and E. These nutrients can potentially enhance the function of your body’s defense system. Considered as one of the healthiest vegetables, broccoli contains strong antioxidants and fiber too. Notably, you must not overcook this green veggie otherwise its nutrients won’t be intact in it anymore.

Spinach

Spinach can potentially increase the infection-fighting ability of your immune system with the help of nutrients present in it. This green veggie is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and beta carotene. Make sure you don’t cook it too much just like broccoli to get the maximum benefits out of this food.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a good source of probiotics that are knwon to improve your gut health, which is an important part of your immune system. Also, it contains a good amount of vitamin D, which helps to regulate the function of the immune system and decreases your susceptibility to developing diseases and conditions.