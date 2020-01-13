Known as the fruit of paradise, pomegranate is loaded with an array of essential vitamins and minerals. Containing more than 100 phytochemicals, pomegranate can protect you from many health ailments. It is considered to be originated in Iran. From promoting heart health to fighting against acne, and improving your immunity, pomegranate can do it all for you. It has more antioxidants than other fruits and that is why considered good for reducing your risk of developing cancer. It helps in neutralizing the harmful free radicals in the body and reduce inflammation. Read on to get more reasons to add this super fruit in your daily diet.

Helps in digestion

Proper digestion is important for good health. Problems like inflammation in the gut can lead to indigestion. Having pomegranate can reduce inflammation and improve your condition. This fruit is beneficial for those who are suffering from inflammatory bowel diseases, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, etc.

Improves cardiovascular health

Stiff and thick arteries or blockage in the blood vessels lead to heart diseases. Eating pomegranate daily can address this problem and prevent the accumulation of any clot and thickening of arteries. It can also slow the plaque accumulation process in the arteries reducing your risk of getting a heart attack or stroke. This superfood is also known to maintain blood pressure.

Boosts immunity

A strong immune system helps in warding off infections and diseases. Containing vitamin C and E, pomegranate can make your body’s defence system strong and protect you from severe infections. It also boosts the production of antibodies. Those who are suffering from chronic conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis can get its benefit.

Fights against acne

One of the major causes of acne is inflammation and pomegranate can reduce it due to the presence of antioxidants in it. Notably, antioxidants can neutralize free radicals responsible for causing inflammation by damaging cells. Also, pomegranate regulates the production of sebum, which is also associated with the onset of acne.