A 54-year-old man from Massachusetts recently died owing to overconsumption of black licorice. This is what a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has stated. He lost consciousness at a fast-food restaurant after which he was rushed to a hospital where the man eventually died. According to doctors, the man, who was a construction worker was following a poor diet including several packages of candy daily. Later, he switched to black licorice, a medicinal herb that is considered safe to consume in small quantities. His diet largely consisted of this herb. Also Read - Did Licorice (Mulethi) Help China in Controlling Coronavirus Cases? Here is The Truth

Licorice can become deadly if taken in large amounts or moderate quantities daily. Notably, licorice or liquorice contains a sweetening compound called glycyrrhizic acid, which can lead to a low level of potassium in the body. This can further result in high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythms, swelling, and even heart failure that can cause death.

Therefore, you must be vigilant about your consumption of licorice. Though the negative impacts of consuming too much licorice can be reversed, it will take around 2-3 weeks to a few months. In this duration, certain hormonal imbalance can cause the unfortunate.

If you are consuming licorice and experiencing symptoms including muscle weakness or abnormal heart rhythms, you are suffering from an electrolyte imbalance. This means you need hospitalization.

As far as the health benefits of licorice are concerned, this herb is known to ease menopausal symptoms, support immunity, improve digestion, manage rheumatoid arthritis, and fight against allergies.