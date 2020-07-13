If dark spells of monsoon are not for you, add pops of colour to your wardrobe to uplift your spirits and look chic at the same time. Also Read - Despite monsoon blues, M&M hopes to grow in double digits

Even though social gatherings are a big no, wearing bright hues and prints can make you feel good on the inside. Also Read - Style up your wardrobe to get rid of monsoon blues

Fashion guide Nelson Jaffery and Abhishek Yadav, Head of design at Liva and Spykar Lifestyles respectively, share these tips and tricks to bring a preppy mood.

It’s all in the Fabrics

Opt for fabrics like viscose and modal which offer great drapes, fluidity and comfort. Look for lightweight fabrics like viscose which have a high breathability factor and fluidity making them very flattering for all body types.

Yellow to brighten up your day

Make up for the lack of sunshine can by wearing yellow this monsoon. Wear a simple summer dress with some casual slippers for the ultimate work from home comfort.

Nature inspired prints

Wear some floral or jungle inspired printed pants for a fun twist and pair it with a classic blouse. Although experiencing nature is something not many of us can do, we can surely incorporate it in our wardrobes to feel closer to mother earth. Prints which combine multiple colours can instantly uplift your mood. For added comfort, opt for high waisted bell bottoms. Throw on some dainty gold jewellery to top it off.

Classic blues

We understand some days, you might not be in the mood to wear loud colours or prints. Opt for a pair of blue jeans with a classic white shirt. Invest in some comfortable straight fit denims which don’t feel too stuffy. Add some pieces of chunky silver jewellery for an Indian twist.

Neons

Incorporate some fun neon colours in your outfit to give it a modern look. Bright neons can be a great way of making yourself feel rejuvenated and full of energy. Recycle your athleisure jackets and pants with neon stripes for an edgy modern look. You can also prep up a monochrome outfit with a neon jacket or stole.

As we work towards striking a healthy balance between work from home and personal life, it’s important to give yourself a break and have some fun with fashion.