Harnaaz Sandhu’s That Winning Moment: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned the 2021 Miss Universe, bagging the title 21 years after Lara Dutta won the prestigious title in 2000. Lara Dutta took to her Twitter account to share Harnaaz Sandhu’s moment when she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. Every Indian felt proud of Chandigarh girl Harnaaz when she bagged the coveted crown of Miss Universe 2021. The video shows what happened when Sandhu was announced Miss Universe 2021 – It’s the video of the winning moment.Also Read - One Question That Made India's Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021

As soon as host Steve Harvey announced India, Harnaaz started crying as it was the only moment she had waited for. She then later screamed Chak De Phatte at the stage! Also Read - Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, an Indian Actor Who's Now Miss Universe 2021

Watch Harnaaz Sandhu’s Reaction on winning Miss Universe 2021:

Also Read - Chandigarh Girl Harnaaz Sandhu Is Crowned Miss Universe 2021, Deets Inside

Harnaaz Sandhu Shouts ‘Chak De Phatte’ at the stage! Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)



The crowning took place late Sunday night at the event held in Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old from Chandigarh bagged the title by defeating her fellow contestants from Paraguay and South Africa. Sandhu was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza from Mexico.

Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, has now become the third Indian beauty to achieve this milestone after Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000). During the elimination round, Harnaaz was asked “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today.” In her elaborate answer, she advised young girls to stop comparing themselves with others. She said, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today.”

Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu for the big win!