Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast who absolutely love to be in proper shape. Her intensive exercise routine can motivate anyone out there. The B-town diva never compromises on her health and fitness. That is the secret of her stunning body and look. She is one of the celebrities whose fitness mantra is worth stealing.

The 35-year-old actor has spoken about following a desi and super healthy diet on many occasions. Her workout is even more basic and old but quite effective. Though she keeps on changing her workout routine and does various kind of exercises like cardio, Pilates, kickboxing etc., one thing remains constant for her and that's yoga. She swears by this exercise and performs it every day without fail.

Her fitness trainer Rupal Sidhpura recently shared a throwback video of Kareena Kapoor Khan performing Surya Namaskar like a pro. The post reads: #throwback to the time when travelling to @kareenakapoorkhan and making her do dozens of Suryanamaskars were just the beginning of our high intensity trainings! The dedicated darling of a human she is❤️ @kareenakapoorkhan @rupal_sidh @rupals_yogasthenics #kareenakapoorkhan #kareenakapoor #celebrityyogatrainer #celebrityfitness #yogaeverydamnday.

Here is the video in which you can see Bebo practicing Surya Namaskar:

For those who doesn’t know much about Surya Namaskar, it is a traditional form of asana that consists of 12 different postures representing 12 zodiac signs. Performing it can boost the supply of energy in your body. Also, it can improve blood circulation, detoxify your body, and also help in weight loss. Women who experience irregular menstrual cycle can perform this yoga asana to regulate their periods. Surya Namaskar has some beauty benefits too. It can delay ageing process and can make your skin look radiant. The asana also prevents the onset of wrinkles.