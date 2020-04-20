While the entire world is busy fighting against the deadly coronavirus, another viral disease is rearing its head in India and rest of the world. People should not overlook its threat. COVID-19 and dengue if occur together, can be a deadly combination and can be life-threatening. If you are marginalising this lethal disease, you may have to pay a huge price for it. In Indonesia, the viral infection has claimed lives of around 254 people since January this year. And, it has been found to affect a significant number of people every year globally. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Diagnosed With Dengue, All Projects on Hold After Advice of Bed Rest

For those who do not know much about dengue, it is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is spread to humans through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. The incubation period of dengue virus is 4-7 days and that is why people start experiencing its symptoms after this time period. In case of mild dengue fever, you may not experience any symptoms. When the infection spreads and becomes severe, it is characterised by symptoms including high fever, headache, muscle and bone pain, vomiting, rashes, nausea, and pain behind the eyes. Also Read - Top 5 Dengue Myths Busted For You

With timely diagnosis and treatment, you can recover withing a week. In case of delayed treatment, your symptoms can worsen. Your blood vessel can become damaged and platelets count can drop and you may also experience bleeding from gums, blood in urine, difficulty in breathing, restlessness, fatigue etc. Dengue fever can in fact damage your lungs, heart, liver and low down your blood pressure up to dangerous level. Also Read - Want to Stay Away From Dengue Fever? Eat These Immune-Boosting Food

Living in unhygienic condition can increase your risk of getting affected from dengue. Also, living in tropical areas or having prior dengue infection put you at greater risk of developing the disease. To prevent the infection, you are advised to wear protective clothes. Use mosquito repellent and reduce mosquito habitat like standing water.