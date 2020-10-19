This Navratri, Sadhguru Exclusive launches Devi: Fire of Feminine, a first-of-its-kind series of episodes detailing how the feminine has been suppressed and side-lined around the world for centuries, but continues to prevail in India. Also Read - Sadhguru’s Next Book ‘Karma’ to Be Launched in 2021

The worship of the feminine goes back thousands of years, not just in the country but all around. However, in times when conquests appeared to be the way of life, the feminine was slowly destroyed. Goddess temples were wiped out in the West and other parts of the world for centuries.

The power of the feminine holds great significance in India. Goddesses have been depicted as possessing feminine prowess, wisdom, courage, strength and otherworldly powers. Navratri, the nine-day festival, is one of the major festivals celebrated in honour of the divine feminine.

“Ensuring that there is a place for the feminine needs to be nurtured right from school. Children should go into music, art, philosophy or literature as much as they go into science and technology. If this does not happen, there is no room for the feminine in the world,” says Sadhguru. “So, it is very essential that we celebrate the feminine. This is not about woman, this is about the feminine,” he added.

In the first of the three-episode series, Sadhguru gives insights into how the feminine has been destroyed across the world for centuries. The second episode will cover the different kinds of fierce goddesses like Chinnamasta that were created by Yogis. In the final episode, Sadhguru talks about how every woman can transform herself into a divine possibility.

