Is your zodiac sign, Libra? Does your birth date falls between October 26 and November 1? If yes, you must watch the video below to know what’s your birthday week has for you. In the video, astrologer Munisha Khatwani tells you if you are going to get good luck this week and what should be your plan of action as per you tarot card reading. Also Read - Watch: Weekly Tarot Card Reading by Munisha Khatwani - October 26 to November 1