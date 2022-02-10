Will you agree that movies in theatres or at home are incomplete without popcorn? Popcorns are more than a popular snack, it is loaded with fibre, antioxidants and a variety of other nutrients. The fluffy snack is not just delicious but is wrapped with health benefits. Nope, we are not referring to popcorns loaded with butter and salt or microwavable popcorn but the plain one. Read on to know the benefits of this low-calorie snack.Also Read - Rajkummar Rao Reveals How He Built a Muscular Physique Despite Being a Vegetarian

Loaded with vitamins and minerals: According to Insider, one cup of air-popped popcorns has 26.3 mg of potassium, which can help in balancing fluids in the body and support nerve function. 0.26 mg of iron, which is essential for helping create the part of red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen. 0.25 mg of zinc, which can help boost your mood and immune system. 11.5 mg of magnesium, which helps support bone, brain, and muscle health. 1 g of protein, which helps your body build muscle. 1 g of fiber, which supports digestive health.

Good for the heart and digestive system: Did you know popcorn is made of 100 per cent natural whole grain? Whole grains have fiber which helps in improving the digestive system, regularise bowel movement and keeps constipation at bay! Not just that, a diet rich in whole grains can lower the risk of heart disease. It can lower the cholesterol level and improve overall heart health, according to an Insider report.

Rich in antioxidants: Popcorn has polyphenols- an antioxidant that can kill free radicals in our body which can lead to cancer. Polyphenols can help you fight cancer.

Good for weight loss: The low-in-calorie snack can help you in your weight loss journey. The naturally fat-free and sugar-free snack can fill you up real quick. Make sure you don’t add butter or other ingredients to it.

