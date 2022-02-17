Losing weight can be challenging for people as it involves sticking to a healthy diet and following a workout routine. Although, most of us are often confused about what to eat and what not to eat when trying to lose weight. With so much information available on the internet, it sometimes gets confusing. Actor and fitness enthusiast Bhagyashree recently shared why you must include water vegetables in your diet for quick weight loss.Also Read - Richa Chadha Loses 15 Kgs in 3 Months — Read Her Post About The Impressive Weight Loss Transformation

Bhagyashree, in her Instagram post, wrote, “Watching your weight? Have water vegetables. Water is essential for the proper functioning of our bodies. It needs to be replenished everyday as all our metabolic functions need water to expel toxins from our body. Having these water vegetables supports and eases the system to work more efficiently. Do include these in your everyday food.” Also Read - 8 Compromises You Are Making With Your Grocery Shopping

Bhagyashree in a video explained how our bodies are 70% water and that a lot of toxins get eliminated from our bodies. The fitness enthusiast further said, “Our bodies require water to be replenished. The easiest way to do that could be with drinking water. But what also helps is having water vegetables. Also Read - 8 Dietary Changes You Need to Make to Combat Water Retention

The actor further in the video explained what kind of vegetables you can add to your diet. She said, “bottle gourd, spinach, tomatoes, cabbage, cucumber, lettuce and even zucchini. All these vegetables have more than just replenish water. They have dietary fibre, which not only helps in digestion but also in maintaining insulin levels. It is low in calories. It is the perfect vegetable for those who are on diet or trying to lose weight.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

So, if you are struggling to reach your weight loss goal, then follow these tips!