For any condition, Water is one of the best therapeutic tonics. It keeps your body going by flushing out contaminants that may be damaging to it. While many health experts recommend drinking eight to ten glasses of water each day, there is a potential that drinking too much water can cause difficulties. Drinking too much water is bad for your health because it inhibits the kidneys' ability to eliminate extra water and dilutes sodium in the body. According to Dr. Shikha Sharma, a wellness and nutrition expert in New Delhi, says that drinking too much water can lead to improper functioning of kidneys and can cause swelling of the cells which is hazardous to the health.

5 Surprising Side Effects of Drinking Too Much Water:

Causes Hyponatremia: It's been said that drinking too much water can cause fluid overflow and imbalance in the body. Excess water can cause the body's salt levels to drop, resulting in nausea, vomiting, cramping, exhaustion, and other symptoms. Hyponatremia is the medical term for this condition.

Reduces Electrolyte in body: Electrolyte levels drop when you drink too much water, and the balance is shaken off. Symptoms such as muscle pain and cramps can occur when electrolyte levels are low.

Frequent urination: Frequent urination, in every 15 minutes, can be extremely inconvenient, whether at home, work, or at school. Your kidneys work constantly when you consume too much water. As a result, you’ll find yourself rushing to the bathroom on a regular basis.

Makes you tired: Excessive water intake can lead to fatigue and exhaustion. Your kidneys may have to work even harder if you drink too much water, causing a stressful hormonal reaction that leaves your body worried and exhausted.

Increases the risk of cancer: Chlorine is used to sanitize tap water in a number of countries. According to experts, consuming too much chlorinated water over a lengthy period of time raises the risk of bladder and testicular cancer.