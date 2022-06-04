Watermelon is a summertime favorite. Summer is the season of ripe, delicious fruits. Nothing beats a big, juicy wedge of watermelon on a hot summer day, whether it’s berries, mango, peaches, or litchi. Watermelons are packed with all the good stuff; they’re tasty, hydrating, and only have 46 calories per cup.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Is Rice Calorie-Dense or Low-Calorie? 5 Things You Should Know

Watermelon has vitamin A, vitamin C and other healthy elements. It maintains water levels in your body and boosts your fiber intake. Eat it with yoghurt and honey or serve it as a refreshing drink, the summer essential is just sumptuous in any form. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 35 Kilos in 1 Year with Intermittent Fasting And Power Yoga

There are many types of watermelon such as seedless, seeded, red and orange. It is a great source of lycopene and antioxidants. You can also eat watermelon seeds, which are rich in minerals like copper, zinc, iron and manganese. Also Read - 5 Surprising Benefits of Giving Up Milk You Should Know

Read on to know other health benefits of eating watermelon.

Watermelon keeps you hydrated throughout the day: One cup of watermelon has 5 ounces of water. Eating watermelon can help with digestion, and improve your skin health, and blood circulation. It improves metabolism and appetite.

Reduces kidney disorders: Watermelon is a great source of potassium and calcium, which helps in flushing out the toxins from your body. Calcium helps in lowering the amount of uric acid in the blood, thereby lowering the chance of kidney diseases. Calcium also plays an important role in the cell differentiation process, maintains cell structure and regulates cell functions.

Muscle soreness: Watermelon contains L-citrulline, which has been shown to relieve muscle soreness, enhance physical performance and promote muscle relaxation. The compound L-citrulline also protects against pain in the muscle. It is advisable to drink watermelon juice prior to your workout as it enhances the performance and intense training.

Lower blood pressure: Watermelon contains citrulline, an amino acid, which is converted into arginine by the body. This arginine along with citrulline help nitric oxide production, Nitric oxide dilates and relaxes the blood vessels, lowering the blood pressure. Also, watermelon contains carotenoids, which help prevent the veins and arteries from hardening, helping lower the chances of atherosclerosis and blood clots.

Not just that, the fibre-rich fruit is great to curb hunger pangs as it keeps you full for a longer time.