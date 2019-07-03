We don’t blame you if you tend to feel hungry more often during the rainy season. The cold weather, the rainfall and the breezy, cloudy atmosphere are responsible for making you feel the urge to have several cups of hot chai, deep-fried bhajiyas and other unhealthy stuff. But this is exactly what will make your weight loss and healthy eating goals go for a toss. Just because it is the monsoon, doesn’t mean that you can abuse your health. Eat mindfully and make sure that you are giving your body proper nutrition during this season by ditching street food and unhealthy munchies. Here are some ways in which you can curb hunger pangs in the rainy season.

Don’t skip breakfast: You have got to make sure that you eat a very healthy and filling breakfast. Skipping breakfast is out of the question. Several research studies across the world have shown that a good breakfast can make you feel full throughout the day, give you the necessary energy and curb your craving for junk food. That’s why you have a good mix of proteins, carbs and fibre to keep you full.

Make your favourite foods at home: These could be nut butters, fruit juices, ice creams and smoothies to satiate your sweet cravings. Swap unhealthy foods with healthy replacements.

Snack cleverly: Keep healthy snacks with you at all times. This need not be expensive or exotic ingredients. Simple foods like a handful of peanuts, a bit of jaggery, hard-boiled eggs, dates, dry fruits like kishmish, nuts, fruits, chopped vegetables and homemade sandwiches etc.

Load up on protein: You must make sure that your snacks and other meals have a sufficient amount of protein. Protein can build your muscles, keep you full and energetic and provide with overall health benefits. This will cut down your dependence on other foods.

Drink water: The cold weather could make you drink less water. This will in turn have an impact on your hunger levels. Keep yourself hydrated at all times and ensure you drink 8-10 glasses of water every day.