Monsoon is a great time to soak in the beauty of nature. But it also means trudging through water-filled puddles, bearing humid temperatures. Your legs and feet bear all the harshness of monsoon. The skin can turn dirty, wet, sticky, infected and even rugged to feel. It’s time to give them some love, care and attention this season. Here are some tips by Dr ManojKutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre to help you through.

Cleanse your legs after you get home

After a harsh day at work and tackling the unpredictable weather, take time out to let go off all the dirt that has accumulated on the skin. Get a quick bath to get rid of all the dirt and dust sticking on the skin. Use a mild cleanser to clean the skin thoroughly and remove excessive oil from the skin too. This helps get rid of the foul smell of rainwater and to feel clean and safe from infections.

Exfoliate twice a week

Exfoliation is an absolute necessity during the monsoons. Exfoliating help removes the dead skin cells. Use apricot, walnut or oatmeal scrub on the legs and exfoliate to clean and remove the dead skin cells. This also removes all the dust particles and infections from the skin to leave it clean and dry. P.S. Don’t avoid the feet and the cracked heels.

Apply a light moisturizer

Soaps and scrubs can be drying. Quickly moisturize with the help of a mild moisturizer. During monsoons, moisturizers made of aloe vera, neem, cucumber, lemongrass, lavender, etc are perfect to fight with skin infections and get a non-sticky feel. It shall keep the skin nourished and healthy.

Avoid damp clothes or shoes

The struggle to keep up with clean and dry clothes during monsoons is real. Damp clothes or shoes hold water which can turn the skin sodden and catch infections too. Make sure that you only wear clean clothes and well-dried shoes to avoid any infections. Apply some talcum powder on the legs to keep them dry all day long.

Although monsoons are tough to handle, hygienic habits, topical medications for infections and healthy cleansing rituals go a long way in keeping you healthy.