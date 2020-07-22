Needless to say, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashionista and rules Bollywood when it comes to slaying in different outfits. She can pull off anything and look classy in it. Bebo has managed to stay relevant in the fashion industry for a long time now. If you are looking for some fashion and style inspiration, you need to follow Kareena Kapoor Khan. One of her favourite fabrics is denim. From over-sized jackets to comfy jeans, and smart dresses, Kareena has almost every kind of denim outfit with which she is in never-ending love. She is known to sport the hottest denim trends. If you are looking for ways to wear denim and make a style statement, take some cues from our very own Bebo. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan Soon to Shift in Large Apartment Just Opposite to Present Home

Denim Coats

A denim coat looks extremely stylish when paired with the right outfit. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted wearing a denim blazer with a suit. You can also don it over a body-fitted sheer black top. Accessorize yourself well and keep your hair tied at the back. Complete your look with a pair of heels.

Denim Jackets

Denim jackets can be worn in various styles. You can pair it with a simple knee-length dress or even a skirt. It will also look good with black trousers.

Denim Shirt

DDenim shirts are quite comfortable and can be flaunted with high-waist jeans. Tie a knot at the hem of the shirt and opt for a hat to make your look stylish.

Denim Joggers

Kareena Kapoor Khan can make anything look stunning. She once wore a denim joggers with a black slip top and was looking hot. You can also go for a strapped top to pair with your denim joggers and keep your look simple yet chic. You can keep your hair open and wear a pair of slippers.