Wearing a face mask has become a necessity these days owing to COVID-19 pandemic. It can protect you from the deadly infection. But, not all masks are good to wear. Donning certain masks containing allergens can be harmful to your skin. These face masks can either cause an allergic reaction or can trigger it in those who already have them.

According to a recent case study presented by Dr. Yashu Dhamija of the University of Cincinnati, a 60-year-old man who had uncontrolled skin conditions started to experience new symptoms after wearing a face mask. Doctors found that he developed rashes only in places that came in contact with the elastic part of the mask. Even after having prescribed drugs, the rashes did not subside. To reduce rashes, doctors prescribed him a steroid and an immunosuppressant. They also asked the man to stop using elastic and are cotton-based and dye-free. These measures worked and the rashes started to subside.

After further study, it was found that certain masks and their components contain common allergens that can trigger dermatitis. Therefore, if you are allergic to latex, do not use face masks made of certain elastic materials. Also, if you start to experience tingling, burning or discomfort after wearing a mask, immediately remove it. The best masks to use are those with cotton-based knot ties to stay at one place. The best way to avoid any severe problem is to quickly identify the allergen and stop coming in contact with it.