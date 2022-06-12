As we await the rains and ready our wardrobe for the Monsoons, it’s an ideal opportunity to take your glam quotient higher and make your style game solid as the climate gets cooler. While western outfits are the usual go to, Indian outfits have their own charm and sass when worn and carried with conviction that will help you to own the season and look your exquisite best. When we talk about Bollywood celebrities showcase sensual attire, increasing our enthusiasm for ethnic wear and giving us significant ethnic goals. We’ve compiled a list of divas who rocked the saree like a pro and inspire us to fall in love with the seductive fabric all over again. Give your closet a new edge with some colorful saris this monsoon.Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Katrina Kaif, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde Among Others Congratulate The Newlyweds

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan: The orange saree look adorned by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the ideal saree to go for. As of now Pastel hues are trending and no matter how enticed you are to pick lighter shades, it is ideal to keep away from them during this season. Pick up dark and happy shades like pink, orange, yellow, rust, purple, maroon, emerald green, bloom pink, dark, and blues.

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tests Covid Positive: From Mamata Banerjee To Harbhajan Singh, Celebrities Wish SRK Speedy Recovery

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone has always amazed us with her mind-blowing looks. Her recent look which featured ethereal prints and chic styles revamping her wardrobe with monsoon-friendly outfits. As it is important to wear breathable clothes and make fashionably favorable choices. Navyasa by Liva is evidence of how seriously Deepika takes her saree looks. With new trends, each day wearing a flowy saree is the most comfortable go-to option.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous as she danced in the rain in the song ‘Gale Lag Ja’ from Movie De Dana Dan. Katrina sizzled in gorgeous sarees and her sarees are the perfect inspiration for you two wear in monsoons. She sported two sarees, yellow and red. Her both sarees were plain, which she draped with very thin pleat and teamed it with a bralette.

Sushmita Sen: Sushmita Sen’s Pink and orange infused saree from Song ‘Tumhe Jo Maine Deka’ from Movie Mein Hoon Na, is one of the most fashionable forward songs of its time that became desirable for many. It surely makes for saree inspiration to wear this during monsoons to up your glam quotient.

Raveena Tandon: Raveena Tandon’s iconic yellow saree from ‘Tip tip Barsa Pani’ is every girl’s dream saree, the flow and breeziness of the saree makes it one of the best outfits to wear this monsoon. Sarees can be as sexy as any other figure-hugging little dress and that is what Raveena proved in the song. She teamed the sheer basic saree with a plunging neckline backless blouse. To make the ensemble trendier, the blouse was given layered-ruffled sleeves which were ahead of its time and are the total rage right now.

(This is an authored article by Navyasa By Liva from House of Aditya Birla)