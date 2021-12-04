Weddings require a never-ending series of functions, and the bride is expected to look her best throughout. Late-night events, lack of sleep, and dehydrated skin from excessive makeup can all ruin your appearance during the wedding season. You could be a “no makeup” girl for the rest of your life, but you can’t afford to skip out on your wedding rituals.Also Read - Skincare Tips: 3 Easy Ways to Ensure You're Choosing The Right Skincare Product

Heavy makeup can have negative effects on the skin, especially if it is worn for an extended period. It clogs pores, resulting in blackheads and pimples. These, along with puffy eyes, are indicators that it's time to detox to feel and look better. So, if you want to calm and treat your skin, look no further than these simple steps.

The first thing you can do to alleviate skin problems is to make dietary changes. Fresh fruit and vegetable juices, as well as raw, natural foods, should be included. Give up coffee and replace it with green tea daily; it has numerous health benefits. To flush the system, drink plenty of water and mix the juice of one lemon in a glass of warm water first thing in the morning.

Skin Detox

Here are three simple steps for an external skin detox: deep cleansing, toning, and exfoliation. It is critical to cleanse the skin at night, especially before going to bed. A cleansing gel is the best way to remove makeup because it softens and dissolves the product, making it easy to remove. It also moisturizes and softens the skin, and it can be used to remove eye makeup and lipstick. Wipe the area around the eyes gently, without stretching or pulling the skin. Apply cleansing gel with your ring finger and gently wipe away with moist cotton wool. Wipe in one direction only, never back and forth. Honey, aloe vera, cucumber, and rose water are all-natural ingredients that help to tone, moisturize, and relieve fatigue in the skin.

Green Tea as a Toner

The next step is to use a toner to remove excess oil, restore the skin’s pH balance, and shrink pores. Green tea is an excellent skin toner that is suitable for all skin types. Green tea leaves should be soaked in hot water for about half an hour. Cool the liquid, strain it, and use it to tone your skin.

Oil Based Make up Cleanser

With too much of foundation layering our skin becomes cakey. Sometimes it is difficult to remove the colour pigments with water-based cleansers. Oil Cleansers and Micellar water are best to remove make up especially around the eyes.

With inputs by Ms. Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of Inatur