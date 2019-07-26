Struggling to think of innovative recipes for the weekend? Let Chef Savio Sabino Fernandes, Executive Sous Chef, Elior India help you with these delicious recipes that are easy to make and high on nutrition and taste.

Panco crumbled

Serves: 1

Ingredients

3 Nos Broccoli Stems

30 Gms Panko Crumbs

20 Gms Parmesan

1 Nos Lemon

10 Ml Extra Virgin Olive oil

10 Gms Pepper crush

10 Gms Salt

Method

1. Clean and trim the steams of broccoli, slice into thin pieces.

2. Marinate with salt, pepper, lime, crumbs and set aside.

For Marinated Parmesan Crumble

3. Marinate a block of parmesan with lime rind, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.

4. Keep for 10 days in cold temperature.

For Plating

5. Pan fry the crumbed broccoli hearts and top them up with the crumbled marinated parmesan.

Organic Hemp Kale Asparagus Salad

Serves: 1

Ingredients

30 Gms Organic Hemp Seeds

80 Gms Asparagus Spears

120 Gms Kale

1 Nos Red Radish

10 Ml Lemon Juice

10 Gms Salt

10 Gms Pepper

10 Ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Method

1. Clean and trim the kale leaves and asparagus spears.

2. Mix kale, blanched asparagus and sliced red radish.

For Dressing

3. In a bowl, add olive oil salt and pepper. Whisk in lemon juice drop by drop.

For Plating

4. Mix all the top ingredients with the dressing Sprinkle organic Hemp seeds and serve.

Pan-Seared Thigh of Chicken With Charred Mushrooms and Barley Pilaf

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1 no Chicken Thigh Preferably with Skin

20-30 gms Salt

20-30 gms Pepper Crush

1 no Lemon

10 gms Fresh Thyme

100 gms Barley

40 gms Broccoli

4-5 no Mushroom

10 ml Extra Virgin Olive oil

10 gms Cherry Tomatoes

Method

1. Marinate chicken leg with salt, pepper, thyme and lemon.

2. Pan sear with extra virgin olive oil.

For Barley Pilaf

3. Soak barley for 1 hour and boil in chicken stock.

4. Add broccoli, cherry tomatoes and add salt and pepper.

For Charred Mushrooms

5. Season and char the button mushrooms on the griller.