The month of romance, February has already begun and many of you must have started looking for what your stars have in store for you this month. Finance, career, health, and romantic relationship are some of the matters about which you must be eager to know. Astrologer Ritu Kapoor predicts the first week of February for you and tells if your hard work will pay you off or you are going to face some crisis this week. She also talks about your personal life here. Check out the weekly predictions by Ritu Kapoor here: Also Read - Daily Horoscope, February 1, 2021: Emotional Day For Aries, Scorpions Will Focus on Health

ARIES

ROMANCE: A new relationship or a message concerning an exciting relationship puts you in the space where you want most to be. All things now seem possible. You and your significant other may decide to live together.

FINANCES: Necessary investments for training should not be grudged. Looking at how other organizations handle this is fruitful. No need for any worries on this issue.

HEALTH: Your emotions, positive or negative, show up almost immediately in your body.

TAURUS

ROMANCE: Singles find love opportunities. Love becomes idealistic and spiritual. You need to feel that you have the divine stamp of approval on your relationship; that there is some ‘higher agenda’ involved in your relationship.

FINANCES: Since resources are a bit scarce, use them only if they fit into the long-term strategy. Reasonable beneficial period, but no grandstanding is to be countenanced.

HEALTH: Your health will improve if you spend time in the sun with your loved ones. This week is very lucky for you.

GEMINI

ROMANCE: A strong sexual attraction resonates at deep, instinctive level; a sense of déjà vu permeates your initial encounter. This two suggests the reunion of soul mates who seek to fulfill commitments begun in previous lives. You move in with your significant other; you decide to tie the knot.

FINANCES: Money comes through partnership and work that you enjoy. Group investments flourish. An unexpected stroke of good fortune allows you to clear up old debts and resolve ling-term financial problems.

HEALTH: look into your health by giving more attention to the liver and thighs. Though health is good you seem more focused on it than usual this week.

CANCER

ROMANCE: Appearance counts. You may need to dress the part in order to attract the sort of date you’re looking for or to hang on to your current mate. Your may have to travel to the mall or find exactly what you’re looking for. Something special you sent for in the mail is winging its way.

FINANCES: The focus is on cooperation and business opportunities. There is enough enthusiasm in the present situation to bring about a change and growth; at the same time patience would bring its own rewards.

HEALTH: The news is good. Your blood pressure is exactly where it should be for your age and body size, your cholesterol is fine, your pregnancy progress well.

LEO

ROMANCE: A sudden realization comes a little too late to undo the damage done to a good relationship- the disloyalty that has been committed.

FINANCES: Confusion surrounding financial issues fuels your sense of panic. Have patience and faith that things will turn around for the better.

HEALTH: You experience sleepless nights and stress induced nightmares. You’re suffering from intense anxiety.

VIRGO

ROMANCE: Singles natives are expected to meet the match of their dreams. During this period you will discover yourself to be quite confident, valorous and courageous.

FINANCES: Prosperity and all money matters, good for fortune are seen. Your sense of investments is right on.

HEALTH: Be flexible, stretch, move exercise routine. Get rid of outdated eating habits.

LIBRA

ROMANCE: Romantic affairs may give you unforgettable sensuous moment. Don’t let you intimate mind affect your love life. Allow things to flow with time.

FINANCES: Your patience has worn thin, you are tired of waiting for that raise or promotion or that winning lottery ticket. Negotiate with someone to get what you have earned. Maintain your composure and present your case in a sample, forthright manner.

HEALTH: Physical exercise is a great way around your difficulties. It will release tension and clam your mood.

SCORPIO

ROMANCE: There are emotional times and you could have unrealistic attitudes in personal relationships; you expectations are out of proportion.

FINANCES: There is an unexpected change in income, or a decrease in expenses, which improves the bottom line. Interest rates are fluctuating to your benefit, the market is going in the right direction, or your financial situation in general is coming around.

HEALTH: Accept nothing at face value. You don’t have all the information you need to make a decision about your treatment. Question the diagnosis, the tests, and your physician.

SAGITTARIUS

ROMANCE: focus on your lover, pamper them with affection, and remind them of love. Make sure they know it is real. It is a good time to avoid any sensitive discussions with your mate.

FINANCES: This week will surely be better than the previous one. Income forms various sources. Profit deals will get finalized. Good business will bring joy. Clearance of long standing debt will give relief and allow you to make future plans.

HEALTH: If you are suffering from pain, get it check out. See a natural therapist for tips on maintaining your health, save on future medical bills. An exercise plan may be good remedy for ill health and depression. Perfect time start a new routine.

CAPRICORN

ROMANCE: Relationship with spouse may also suffer due to any misunderstanding or ego factor. Keep aside your ego and be with them to understand them by heart.

FINANCES: Expansion of business is quite likely and you will be in search of chances to earn money. Money-wise you remain strong, but it will be prudent to focus fully on work as saving May for some become the need of the hour.

HEALTH: You apply your considerable skills to researching your health problem and arrive at the solution you believe is right for you.

AQUARIUS

ROMANCE: you will certainly attract romance and passion into your life this week.

FINANCES: You will start concentrating on your business activities. You will get some profitable deals. You can make investment during this time. An old investment will also give you good returns.

HEALTH: Be careful not to be headstrong or too aggressive. It’s time to stop talking and start working on health.

PISCES

ROMANCE: You feel confident and strong in this relationship; you don’t compromise your integrity just to keep the peace.

FINANCES: You have the innate ability to deal with whatever life brings. You seize control of your own destiny and move forward with your plans. By cultivating inner fortitude, you attract the contacts and opportunities you need. There is focus on fortitude and courage.

HEALTH: In the beginning of the week, good news from the children will make you happy. Your own health or health of your family will improve.