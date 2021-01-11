The first week of the year 2021 remained full of hopes and new aspirations for most people. But for some, January, too, like most of the last year began on a disappointing note. Our astrologer Ritu Kapoor predicts the week for you and mentions how the stars will be aligned for you if you have a way with the universe. She says that the week from January 11-January 17 is going to be fruitful for Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio and Sagittarius, while for people with zodiac signs Aries, Virgo, Leo and Cancer, it’s going to be a tough ride. Check out the weekly predictions by Kapoor here: Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to be Blessed With a Baby Girl, Says Astrology

Astrological prediction for Aries: You are going to experiences unexpected sales and professionally, it’s a decent week for you. But, it’s your personal wellbeing and health that need attention. You have to learn to reevaluate your personal relationship. Also Read - Cancer Horoscope Prediction 2021: Good News on Financial Front, Great Career Opportunities Waiting - Know All About it in Detail

Astrological prediction for Taurus: You are going to get a surprise success your way soon and you will find yourself on the seventh sky when that happens this week. You have to start working on yourself and opt for some therapy. It could be either meditating at home or consulting a professional to help you curb some stress. You need comfort and support and this is the time you realise the same. Also Read - Aquarius Horoscope 2021: Astrological Predictions Say Breakup on Cards But Career is Smooth

Astrological prediction for Gemini: Financial rewards are your way this week and this is going to be a good week in terms of money. However, it’s high time for you to analyse the food habits and pursue a diet plan religiously. You are going to experience a good partnership this week.

Astrological prediction for Cancer: Do not expect or try hard to have a better financial position because this week is a little slow financially. Work on your mental health and take immediate measures to curb your anxiety. You are in for a treat at a personal level because your relationships are going to benefit you suddenly.

Astrological prediction for Leo: This is the right time to invest in finances. Whatever you have been thinking on the financial front, just take it up and do it. If you have been feeling slight pain or some discomfort in the lower limbs, the stars are asking you to not ignore it any longer. You will be experiencing a new relationship growing in your life.

Astrological prediction for Virgo: Your finances are going to slow down this week and you will suddenly find yourself dealing with a lot of stress. Just stay patient, take a deep breath, and let the time pass.

Astrological prediction for Libra: Your finances are going to improve this week but it’s the health that needs attention. You have to invest your energies in physical activity whether it’s walking, playing a sport or doing yoga at home. Consider your health a priority and learn to relax a bit. Try and add some fun to your relationship.

Astrological prediction for Scorpio: This week is bringing you material gains but you have to stay warned against emotional stress. You might feel a sense of emotional emptiness and loneliness. Your neck and shoulders need attention. Start doing some exercises that have a direct impact on that part of your body.

Astrological prediction for Sagittarius: The week is bringing in material profits for you and you are finally going to have some good time on the personal front. You might feel that it’s the best time to be with your partner and enjoy companionship. Start thinking about making exercise a daily part of your routine.

Astrological prediction for Capricorn: You are in for good news on the business front as the week will witness your work flourishing. You will develop a new level of understanding in both your personal and professional relationships. Massage is recommended for better health.

Astrological prediction for Aquarius: A new opportunity awaits you this week but you have to take a quick decision regarding giving yourself some break. Think of some rejuvenation and going to some nice place to do away with stress in life. You might face some digestive issues.

Astrological prediction for Pisces: Start preparing to treat yourself as you are going to get a promotion at some level this week. Opt for some alternative therapies because the current ones are not getting any good results and think of rejuvenation.