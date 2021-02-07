We have yet again came up with astrologer Ritu Kapoor‘s weekly horoscope prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Pisces. According to her, people who belong to the Aries sun sign may remain stressed out throughout the week due to some personal issues. Taurus will try to rekindle the lost friendship and long lost love. On the other hand, Leos are advised not to trust people or investment avenues blindly this week otherwise they may have to experience a big loss in finance. Check out the weekly predictions by Ritu Kapoor here: Also Read - Horoscope For 7 February, 2021: Read Sunday's Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs Here

ARIES

ROMANCE: Regular communication and breaks will only instill joy and faith in your relationship. There is a need for balance in your life if you are seeking love. A lopsided life will affect the prospects of you love life. Correct the imbalance to get to where you want to be in love.

FINANCES: You get a break and it abrades your recent anxiety about money. Listen to your intuition about investments. Buy stock in new companies or in those that exhibit a social conscience. If you’re looking for land or a home, don’t buy impulsively.

HEALTH: You are stressed about certain things and this begins to take a toll in your health. There is a lot of emotional stress due to issues in personal life or other aspects of life in general.

TAURUS

ROMANCE: It can be a new life created out of the wisdom of the lessons you have learned from your past and even from the mistakes you have made. If there is someone in your life whom you would like to reunite with, now is the time to approach them and rekindle lost friendship, or long lost love.

FINANCES: It is a time of consolidation, of summing up, and of forming conclusions, a time to reap the rewards or pay the penalty for past actions.

HEALTH: Your health looks good as you start the year and you seem to be in great shape. Your making some important decisions to shape it betters. There is male influence in matters of your health.

GEMINI

ROMANCE: A new relationship enters your life; the chemistry is immediate and powerful. You and your significant undergo a spiritual renewal that pulls you closer together.

FINANCES: You will come across a strong-willed and determined man who will help you out in planning your finances better. His guidance is good but apply your own logic to his ideas and take the leap only when convinced.

HEALTH: There is a negative revelation or news will cause pain and discomfort. But only time can heal this so be patient with you.

CANCER

ROMANCE: Whether you lack intimacy or feel deserted within an exciting relationship, you perceive yourself as isolated and alone. Either way, a romantic trip is just the ticket to meeting someone new or reviving a dying affair.

FINANCES: A period of inactivity or convalescence and time away from your normal life. You are able to priority things and focus on your goals. You contemplate on your future prospects, making use of the time in your hands. Place a coin under your pillow for good luck.

HEALTH: you might have to maintain the fitness levels you have achieved so far with more optimism.

LEO

ROMANCE: Go with your heart! There are coincidences. There are premonitions. There is love at first sight, and love that endures. There is a calm feeling inside you when you know its right. Somebody is coming into your life.

FINANCES: You must be prudently and avoid making risky decisions. Do not trust people or investment avenues blindly, and if you find something suspicious, try to get to the bottom of it.

HEALTH: There is an immediate need to balance your life. You may be juggling two important aspects of life, which may be stressing you out.

VIRGO

ROMANCE: Your relationship may have lost the spark, and you are wondering if help could come and fix the current situation. If you look closely, you may realize that you hold the key to happiness. Sometimes it’s best to check within before you blame others for a problem.

FINANCES: Your financial situation is about to change for the good and there are some pleasant surprise planned. There is a lot of good waiting for you. You must stay hopeful and keep moving forward in your goals to achieve wealth.

HEALTH: You are undergoing a mental conflict due to inner crisis and therefore you are under stress.

LIBRA

ROMANCE: Someone wants to control your every move. Someone wants town you, body and soul. You feel as if you have no choice. There seems to you to be no way out.

FINANCES: It is the time of gestation before goals can be realize but also the importance of using this time wisely to acknowledge inner change.

HEALTH: There is some stress regarding your career, which may add some tension and worries increase your stress level. It is best to adopt a positive attitude to stay in the game.

SCORPIO

ROMANCE: Make a commitment! This is a relationship that is all or nothing. There is no half way. Pledges, promises, or formal vows are involved. You may even hear wedding bells. True love remains true to its word. A period of celibacy is good for the soul.

FINANCES: You must break free if you desire success. There is news coming along, which will open up an avenue for better ideas and a medium to channel your creativity.

HEALTH: You involved in some happy functions and events this month, which will boost your health and give you mental peace.

SAGITTARIUS

ROMANCE: A parent is asked to bless a marriage, a woman to give her consent, to a man to receive permission. The answer to a popped question would appear to be yes, perhaps following a reasonable period of consideration.

FINANCES: Supplication! Since you are dependent on somebody else’s money here, there area few hoops you have to jump through. Forms are filled out. Applications are submitted. A request is put in. the work comes back that you are approved.

HEALTH: The month ends with a definite victory. You will overcome the problems faced so far and achieve conquest over your health woes.

CAPRICORN

ROMANCE: This relationship promises to keep you the style to which you would like to grow accustomed. Or it provides you with the connections to advance your status or career. A marriage of convenience is not out of the question.

FINANCES: The future may look bright, but don’t spend all your potential earnings just yet. The lure of luxurious living is great. Realtors and bankers would like to see you borrow as much as you possibly can. But stretching to the point of no return will not make you any happier than you are right now.

HEALTH: Balance is the key to success this week. You will have to insure that your mind, body and spirit are all working in the same direction to deliver a fit and healthy you. Any imbalance will cause your health to deplete.

AQUARIUS

ROMANCE: Romance follow is own cycle. A relationship rise, peaks, and declines. There are ups and downs and in-betweens. The trick is to ride the crest of the wave for as long as you can. Take the lows with the highs. Take the ups with the downs. Things will even out in the end. Try to get in sync with your partner.

FINANCES: There are times when money is in short supply and times when it is flowing freely. Check your spending patterns against income to see where the peaks and troughs exist and if there is any pattern. You may feel rich right now, but you still need to make what you have stretch until the next influx of cash is due.

HEALTH: You are carrying too much baggage on your shoulders, and this is somewhat overwhelming you. You must learn to live in the moment and let go of what happened in the past for better health.

PISCES

ROMANCE: Your relationship will be going well this week. Your partner would be forthcoming and will express his or her intentions of love to you clearly and strongly. There is good chemistry in your relationship.

FINANCES: All situations changed and so will this tight financial scenario. You need to get over your self-limiting beliefs and negative though patter.

HEALTH: You will reach a point where an important decision must be made regarding health.