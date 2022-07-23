Weight Gain Hacks: If you think bulking up on junk food or white foods like pastries, cookies, ice cream will help you gain weight quickly, then its not. These calorie-dense foods will undoubtedly help you gain weight, but they are deficient in nutrients, good fats, and sugar, which can be harmful to your body. As a result, they should not be part of your weight gain diet plan. Muscle building or weight gain is not as simple as it sounds. However, just as there are diet plans for losing weight, there are diet plans for gaining weight.Also Read - 5 Unhealthy Foods That Seem Healthy But Aren't, Expert Reveals
One common misconception is that carbs cause weight gain. The truth is that weight gain is determined by the number of calories consumed. So, adding healthy carbs such as bananas, potatoes, and fruits will help you gain weight safely and healthily. Also Read - Dates, Sesame Seeds And Other Food Items You Must Add to Your Diet to Boost Hemoglobin Levels
5 Foods To Gain Weight in a Healthy Way:
Also Read - Cholesterol And Dates: How Many Dates Should You Eat a Day to Reduce The Levels of Cholesterol?
- Nuts: Nuts are an excellent snack for weight gain. They’re high in fat and nutrients, but they’re also high in fiber. A handful of nuts can keep you satisfied for hours. However, not all nuts are created equal in terms of fiber content.
- Avocado: These delicious green vegetables are an excellent source of heart-healthy fats. A half avocado has 140 calories but also high levels of potassium, folic acid, and vitamin E.
- Bananas: Bananas are one of the best foods to gain weight because they are high in minerals and low in carbs and calories. You could eat 4-5 ripe bananas per day to gain weight quickly and safely. This fruit also provides energy and has a delicious flavor.
- Dark Chocolate: If you like chocolate, you’re going to love this! Dark chocolate is one of the best foods for gaining weight. It is high in calories and contains fat. You can have some dark chocolate whenever you want a dessert. It does contain some added sugar, but it is safe to consume in moderation and not in excess.
- Whole Wheat Bread: According to nutritionists, eating healthy bread products is an excellent way to begin gaining weight. Look for whole grains when adding bread to your diet.