Are you gaining weight on daily basis? A healthy diet and regular exercise are two key factors that can influence your body weight. Aside from these two, there are numerous other causes of weight gain. You may be unaware that there are multiple hidden factors that can contribute to weight gain. Anyone who experiences sudden, unexplained weight gain should consult their doctor to identify the underlying cause and create a treatment plan. Weight gain and fluctuations can occur for variety of causes. So, lets look at some common reasons behind you gaining those extra kilos.

6 Reasons Behind Expected Weight Gain

Stress: Nowadays, stress is quite common. Work pressure, deadlines, strict routines, and a variety of other factors can all contribute to stress. Stress alters hormone levels, which can contribute to weight gain.

Insomnia: Changes in sleeping patterns can have an impact on eating habits and mood, leading to overeating. Sleep-deprived individuals consume more carbohydrates than necessary to meet their energy requirements, resulting in weight gain.

Medication: A few medications can cause weight gain. Some medications, such as antidepressants, steroids, and birth control pills, can cause weight gain as a side effect. As a result, you should not make any changes to your medication without first consulting with your doctor.

Underactive Thyroid: Hypothyroidism occurs when your thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones, which play an important role in regulating your metabolism.

Menopause or PCOS: Women of reproductive age who have PCOS experience hormonal abnormalities. It could result in weight gain and make losing weight challenging. Conversely, less oestrogen during menopause can cause your belly to gain extra fat.

Binge Eating Disorder (BED): BED is distinguished from other eating disorders by recurrent episodes of uncontrollable overeating that can result in a variety of health problems, including weight gain.