Ageing is inevitable but its signs can be delayed. Ageing occurs when collagen and elastin present in your skin break down and cause loss of elasticity. This leads to signs like fine lines and wrinkles. Sometimes, some of your daily habits contribute to the breakage of elastin and causes ageing sings. For example, not wearing glasses prescribed to you or drinking water with a straw can be the reason behind the onset of ageing signs. Here are certain factors that may contribute to this skin problem.

Heavy Weight Lifting

Did you know that weight lifting, which is considered good for your fitness can lead to ageing? Yes, you read it right. During heavy weight lifting, you make strong facial movements that can lead to collagen breakdown and can aggravate wrinkles. As per dermatologists, putting excessive strain on your muscles can tear your collagen bundles present inside your skin and can lead to fine lines.

Sleeping Face-Down

Side-sleepers and stomach-sleepers are more prone to get early ageing symptoms than others who sleep straight. This is because smashing your face into a pillow can make you lose facial volume and also change the shape of a side of your face as your head also keeps pressing onto the skin.

Using Straws to Consume Drinks

If you always use a straw to consume a drink, you are likely to get fine lines around your mouth as the lip pursing movement is known to cause vertical lines. When you use a straw, the orbicularis oris muscle present around your mouth gets pulled, burrowing the skin on top of that. This can cause creases.

Smoking

Cigarettes contain nicotine that can narrow your blood vessels present in the outermost layer of your skin. This can cause impaired blood circulation which also means less oxygen and nutrient supply to your skin. This can lead to the deterioration of collagen and elastin.