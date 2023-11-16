Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss: 3 Drinks For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner to Shed Extra Kilos Post Festivities

Weight Loss: 3 Drinks For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner to Shed Extra Kilos Post Festivities

Weight Loss: Try these homemade fat-burning beverages which will aid in hastening the weight loss process. Here is a list of expert-recommended natural drinks that you should include in your diet.

Weight Loss: 3 Drinks For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner to Shed Extra Kilos Post Festivities

Weigh Loss Drinks: We devour everything, from the oily snacks to the mouthwatering, calorie-loaded desserts, while celebrating the festivities. Sadly, these handfuls leave us with a few additional pounds and a great deal of grief over the weight gained post these festivities. Well instead of strictly turning to calorie-deficit and intense workout routines, try to add these three homemade drinks before each meal to overcome these post-holiday weight gain blues. Certain drinks are more successful than others at aiding weight reduction when combined with healthy lifestyle modifications. Nutritionist Divya Kaur shares three fantastic drinks for your meals that can help with weight loss

Trending Now

3 Weight Loss Drinks For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner

Saunf Water With Lemon (After Breakfast) – Aids in digestion, lemon helps in the absorption of nutrients from food Ajwain Water With Lemon (Lunchtime) – Again a drink that helps in digestion, ajwain is good for relieving flatulence caused by food like whole pulses. Chamomile Tea (At Dinner) – An amazing tea or water which is a natural sleep inducer, has a calming effect and releases stress, helps in weight reduction too.

It’s common knowledge that food affects the weight on the scale, but beverages also have an effect. While certain drinks may assist you in achieving your weight reduction objectives, others could have the reverse impact by increasing the number of calories you consume and introducing extra calories to your diet. It has been proved that some beverages, such as green tea, coffee, and high-protein drinks, increase metabolism, enhance fullness, and reduce appetite, all of which may help with weight reduction.

You may like to read

Exercise and nutrition go hand in hand when it comes to burning fat, but you also need to keep in mind that liquids play a big role in your diet. To start noticing results, substitute these morning beverages that burn belly fat for water in your regular diet.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.