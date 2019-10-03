Weight loss is a long process. It requires a lot of motivation, a correct approach, and the right diet. If you feel that this time-consuming process is not giving you any benefit, probably you are going the wrong way. According to a study published in the journal Obesity, “Carefully planning your diet may help you reach your weight loss goal.” An effective solution for obesity is something that experts in the field are trying to find for a very long time. And it seems that finally, they have found the right way to deal with this health issue. Researchers suggest that focusing on reducing appetite and increasing your body’s metabolism can be of good help when it comes to losing weight. Here are some of the scientific ways to treat obesity and shed those extra kilos.

Eat dinner in the afternoon

It sounds strange but this is one of the most effective ways to get a slim body. This way is called Early Time-Restricted Feeding (eTRF). Having dinner at around 2 pm regularly can potentially increase your body’s capacity to burn fat. Doing this can also lower the levels of hunger hormone in the body, improving your appetite.

If you are eating out, always have the starter first

Eating something light before going for the main course, can tame your hunger and you will eat fewer calories after that. This actually prevents you from overeating. To control your portions, you can opt for salad or soup.

Always smell your food before having them

Sniffing food for some time, before eating them, makes you feel fuller and prevents you from overeating, says a study conducted by the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation. While you smell your food, the smell tricks the brain into thinking that you are actually having the food.

Eat food in blue plate

According to the experts in the field, blue colour suppresses your appetite. They say that eating in a blue plate or having food in blue light makes your food look less appealing. So, if you wish to lose weight and get a slim body, now you know what to do. Additionally, you can pick pink and grey colour plates as well. They are also found to be hunger suppressing.