Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss: 5 Detox Drinks to Build Immunity and Burn Calories Amid Seasonal Change

Weight Loss: 5 Detox Drinks to Build Immunity and Burn Calories Amid Seasonal Change

Detox drinks help to keep the body hydrated and also help to remove toxins in the body. Few of these beverages can aid in building immunity and burn calories at the same time.

Weight Loss: 5 Detox Drinks to Build Immunity and Burn Calories Amid Seasonal Change (Freepik)

Weigh loss promotes a way to healthy lifestyle, healthy body. Detox drinks are often promoted as a way to support weight loss and boost immunity. While they can be a part of a healthy lifestyle, it’s important to note that they are not a magic solution and should be combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

WEIGHT LOSS DRINKS: 5 DETOX BEVERAGES TO BUILD IMMUNITY AND BURN BELLY FAT

Lemon Water: Start your day with a glass of warm water infused with freshly squeezed lemon juice. Lemon water promotes hydration, aids digestion, and provides a boost of vitamin C, which supports immune function. It can also help stimulate metabolism and cleanse the system. Green Tea: Green tea is rich in antioxidants and has been associated with weight loss and improved metabolism. It contains catechins that can help boost fat oxidation and increase energy expenditure. Green tea also contains immune-boosting properties that can support overall health. Ginger and Turmeric Infused Water: Ginger and turmeric are known for their anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. Prepare an infusion by steeping fresh ginger slices and a teaspoon of ground turmeric in hot water. Allow it to cool and drink it throughout the day. This drink can aid digestion, reduce inflammation, and support weight loss efforts. Cucumber and Mint Water: Cucumber and mint-infused water is refreshing, hydrating, and low in calories. Cucumbers contain antioxidants and are known for their diuretic properties, helping to flush out toxins and reduce water retention. Mint adds flavour and can aid digestion. This drink can be enjoyed throughout the day to support hydration and weight loss. Berry and Spinach Smoothie: Berries, such as blueberries and strawberries, are rich in antioxidants and fiber, while spinach provides essential vitamins and minerals. Blend a handful of berries, a handful of spinach, a scoop of protein powder, and water or unsweetened almond milk for a nutrient-packed smoothie. This drink can support weight loss, provide immune-boosting nutrients, and help satisfy hunger.

Remember that while these detox drinks can provide some benefits, they should be incorporated into an overall healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep. It’s also important to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making any significant changes to your diet, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.