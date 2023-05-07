Home

Effective weight loss requires making small, long-term changes to one's way of life. Follow these golden rules to lose weight Ayurveda style.

Weight Loss: 5 Golden Rules to Shed Those Extra Kilos With Ayurveda

Weight Loss Tips: Quick and simple weight loss is promised by dozens of fad diets, weight-loss plans, and outright frauds. However, a balanced, calorie-restricted diet along with increased physical activity continues to be the cornerstone of a successful weight loss program. You must make long-lasting adjustments to your eating habits and lifestyle for effective, long-term weight loss. Ayurveda doctor Vara Yanamandra says, “As per Ayurveda, to lose weight don’t need to starve yourself or break a leg in the gym but eat on time and follow a good routine.”

The health expert further adds that eating your meals on time and leaving the plate once you are 85% full, sticking to two or three meals per your appetite and finishing your dinner before 7 PM aids your weight loss journey. Vara shares five golden rules you must follow for losing weight with Ayurveda.

5 GOLDEN RULES FOR YOUR WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY

Befriend Warm Water: Warm water is one of the best to cleanse our channels and to improve our agni. Keep sipping it throughout the day. Move Your Body: Early morning exercise has many amazing effects on our body and mind. Make it a priority and aim to do at least 30 mins of running, skipping or jogging. Don’t Snack: Leaving a good gap between each meal enhances your digestion. Snacking puts an extra load on our digestion and slows it down further. Skip The Nap: I know you may not think twice about napping. But avoiding the nap is one of the best ways to shed a pound or two. Make Smart Choices: Include lighter grains like red rice, brown rice, unpolished white rice, barley, moong dal, kodo millet and horse gram. Include dry brushing as part of your self-care routine. Avoid abhyanga, refined sugar, fried food, dairy and root vegetables. Don’t drink animal or plant milk after 4 PM.

Have your started your weight loss journey yet?

