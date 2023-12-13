Home

Weight Loss: 5 Grains to Add in Your 2024 Meal Plate and Drop Extra Kilos

Not atta, but ragi, bajra are known to be good alternatives for weight loss. Here are few other grains to add in your winter weight loss diet and burn calories.

Weight loss diet requires changes in mela pattern, ingredients and also healthy alternatives for our regular nutrient intake. Firstly, atta is replaced with ragi, bajra or multigrain, There are multigrain bread, brown rice and other things that make up for a healthy swap. This proves how gains also play an important role for the weight loss diet to burn calories and shed that stubborn fat. Grains are often demonized in weight loss circles, but they can be a valuable tool when chosen wisely. Whole grains are packed with nutrients, including fibre, protein, and B vitamins, which contribute to satiety, blood sugar control, and overall health. Here are 5 grains that can support your weight loss journey:

Quinoa: This ancient grain is a complete protein source, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It’s also high in fibre and low in calories, making it a perfect choice for feeling full and satisfied without consuming excess calories. Brown Rice: A healthier alternative to white rice, brown rice retains its bran and germ, providing fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It can help regulate digestion, promote satiety, and stabilize blood sugar levels. Oats: A breakfast staple, oats are low in fat and high in soluble fibre, a type of fibre that forms a gel in the digestive tract, slowing down digestion and promoting satiety. This can help you feel full for longer, reducing overall calorie intake. Barley: This versatile grain can be enjoyed in various forms, from salads and soups to stews and pilafs. Barley is a good source of fibre and beta-glucan, a soluble fibre with cholesterol-lowering properties. Buckwheat: While not technically a grain, buckwheat is a gluten-free pseudo-cereal with a similar nutritional profile. It’s rich in protein, fibre, and minerals like magnesium and manganese, and is often used in gluten-free baking and pancakes.

Tips for Incorporating Grains into your Weight Loss Diet:

Choose whole grains over refined grains: Always opt for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats as they are higher in fibre and nutrients.

Always opt for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats as they are higher in fibre and nutrients. Limit portion sizes: While grains are nutritious, be mindful of portion sizes to avoid exceeding your daily calorie intake.

While grains are nutritious, be mindful of portion sizes to avoid exceeding your daily calorie intake. Combine with other healthy foods: Pair your grains with lean protein, healthy fats, and vegetables for a balanced and satisfying meal.

Pair your grains with lean protein, healthy fats, and vegetables for a balanced and satisfying meal. Cook in healthy ways: Avoid cooking grains in excessive oil or butter. Opt for healthier methods like baking, boiling, or steaming.

Avoid cooking grains in excessive oil or butter. Opt for healthier methods like baking, boiling, or steaming. Experiment with different grains: Try incorporating different grains into your diet to add variety and explore new flavours and textures.

Weight loss is a journey, not a destination. By incorporating these healthy grains into your diet, you can fuel your body with the nutrients it needs to reach your goals and maintain a healthy weight in the long term.

