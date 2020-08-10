Are you trying to lose weight but nothing seems to work? If yes, you need to add protein-rich foods in your daily diet. It is known to be the king of nutrients and is associated with weight loss benefits. Increasing your protein intake keeps you full for longer and prevents overeating. Also, it improves your metabolism and helps in better digestion. Eating more protein can reduce your intake of calories and that’s what is the most important step to lose weight effectively. Adding some extra protein-rich foods in your diet can also improve your stamina and enhance your muscle strength. Read further to know about some protein-rich food items that should be an inseparable part of your weight loss diet. Also Read - Sugar vs. Jaggery: Which One is Healthier And Perfect For Weight Loss?

Tuna

Tuna is a fish which is packed with lean protein and is also low in calories. It is one of the ideal options for weight loss and is widely available. This seafood is great for your cardiovascular health too. Also Read - Weight Loss: Opt For This Spice to Burn Your Belly Fat Effectively

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is perfect for vegetarians who are struggling to achieve that lean look. Being rich in protein and low in calories, cottage cheese is good for diabetics. It helps in maintaining blood sugar level, strengthening bones, and improving heart health. Also Read - Weight Loss: Effortless Ways to Shed Those Extra Kilos

Eggs

If incorporated into a calorie-controlled diet, eggs can help in shedding those extra kilos. They are associated with satiety and improved metabolic activities. Having eggs in the morning during breakfast can prevent you from consuming calorie-rich foods.

Spinach

Spinach is one of the most nutritious green leafy vegetables. Notably, 100 grams of raw spinach contains 3 gm of proteins and just 20 calories. This veggie is also good for eye health and reduces blood pressure level. Spinach decreases your oxidative stress too.

Peas

Green peas are jam-packed with protein and should be added to your weight loss diet. Notably, eating 100 grams of raw green peas offer you 5 grams of protein and contain only 81 calories.