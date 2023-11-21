Home

Lifestyle

Weight Loss: 5 Ways to Incorporate Raw Garlic in Your Morning Routine For Slimmer Waistline

Weight Loss: 5 Ways to Incorporate Raw Garlic in Your Morning Routine For Slimmer Waistline

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition revealed how garlic can help with weight loss as it contains compounds that promote the fat-burning process in the body.

Weight Loss: 5 Ways to Incorporate Raw Garlic in Your Morning Routine For Slimmer Waistline

Are you looking for a natural and easy way to shed unwanted fat? Elevate your efforts by incorporating raw garlic into your morning routine. Known for its metabolism-boosting and antioxidant properties, garlic can be a potent addition to your weight loss diet. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition revealed how garlic can help with weight loss. Garlic contains some compounds that promote the fat-burning process in the body. Hence, garlic for belly fat is something you all should consider.

Trending Now

HOW TO EAT RAW GARLIC FOR WEIGHT LOSS

Here’s how you can include raw garlic in your morning rituals to shed extra fat:

You may like to read

Lemon-Garlic Water: Start your day with a refreshing glass of lemon-garlic water. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a glass, add finely minced raw garlic, and top it off with warm water. This connotation not only jumpstarts your metabolism but also aids digestion, setting the tone for a day of healthy choices. Garlic-Infused Smoothies: Upgrade your morning smoothie by adding a clove of raw garlic. Blending your garlic with fruits like berries, bananas and spinach can mask its strong flavour while providing you with a nutrient-packed, metabolism-boosting beverage. Experiment with different fruit combinations to find the perfect balance. Garlic Avocado Toast

Swap your regular breakfast toast for a garlic-infused avocado toast. Mash ripe avocado onto whole-grain toast and sprinkle it with minced raw garlic. The creamy texture of avocado complements the garlic, creating a delicious and satisfying breakfast option. Garlic Yogurt Dip:

If you prefer a savoury breakfast, mix minced garlic into your morning yoghurt. This simple yet flavourful garlic yoghurt dip not only adds a zing to your meal but also is an important aspect of successful weight loss. Green Tea: Create a warming garlic tea by steeping crushed garlic cloves in hot water. You can enhance the flavour by adding a hint of honey or ginger.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.