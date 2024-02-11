Home

Weight Loss: 6 Protein-Rich Foods to AVOID in Your Diet Plan

While high-protein foods are beneficial, consuming them in excess could negatively impact your weight. Here are some protein-rich foods that may not be as weight-friendly as you'd think.

When it comes to weight loss, protein is often praised as the wholesome macronutrient. It’s credited for helping you feel full, building muscles and shedding extra belly fat. We’re frequently being reminded of the importance of a protein-rich diet for maintaining a healthy weight and managing cravings. However, not all protein sources are equal. Despite their apparent benefits, some protein-rich foods may lead to weight gain, particularly when overconsumed.

While high-protein foods are beneficial, consuming them in excess could negatively impact your weight-loss diet. Let’s read on some protein-rich foods that can hinder your weight loss goals.

6 Protein-Rich Foods That Can Hinder Your Weight Loss Goals

Fatty Cuts of Meat: While meat is a good source of protein, fatty cuts such as steak or pork belly can be high in saturated fats and calories. Opt for leaner cuts like chicken breast or turkey breast to reduce calorie intake.

Protein Shakes: Protein shakes are popular post-workout drinks, promising to repair and rejuvenate your muscles. But, some varieties are loaded with added sugars and calories. Opt for protein shakes made with natural ingredients and minimal added sugars or make your own using protein powder and unsweetened almond milk or water.

Processed Cheese: Although cheese is a good source of protein for many, the type you pick matters. Processed cheese, often found in convenient slices or spreads, is a definite no-no if your weight is on your mind. Loaded with hidden fats, it can hinder your diet goals. Opt for natural and unprocessed cheese to include protein-rich foods in your weight loss diet.

Flavoured Nuts: Nuts are indeed a beneficial protein-rich food, but not all. Flavoured and coated nuts often come with added sugars and unhealthy fats that can turn this wholesome snack into a calorie bomb. So, it’s advisable to have unsalted nuts and you’ll be on the right track.

Full-Fat Dairy Products: Dairy products like cheese, whole milk and full-fat yoghurt are rich in protein but also high amounts of saturated fats. Choose low-fat or fat-free options to lower calorie intake while still getting protein.

Protein-Packed Cereal: Starting your day with a bowl of cereal may seem like a nutritious option. However, several protein-rich foods, including cereals, often contain added sugars. Opt for whole-grain, high-protein breakfast foods to enjoy your morning without the risk of weight gain.

