Weight Loss: 7 Ways To Avoid Overeating Amid Festive Feasts

Diwali is here and so is the time for multiple feasts! However, it is important to manage our diet and avoid post-celebration discomfort.

Tis’ the season of joy! It is festive vibes all around with traditional delicacies plated on the best of crockery, houses decked up, the influx of sweet and savoury snacks and much more. One thing that often takes a backseat is our fitness. Post Diwali blues can be really and our health may speak for it later after all the binge and overeating.

The festive season is a time for celebration and enjoyment, and food often plays a central role. However, it can be easy to overeat during this time of year, especially with all the delicious food that is available. Here are a few tips to help you avoid overeating during the festive season

Weight Loss: Tips To Avoid Overeating

Eat Regular Meals And Snacks Throughout The Day: This will help to keep your blood sugar levels stable and prevent you from getting too hungry. Aim to eat three balanced meals and two healthy snacks per day. Choose Healthy Snacks: When choosing snacks, opt for healthy options such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and yogurt. Avoid processed snacks and sugary drinks, which can lead to overeating and weight gain. Don’t Arrive at Parties Super Hungry: If you arrive at a party hungry, you are more likely to overeat. Eat a light snack before you go to a party to help you feel full and satisfied. Be Selective About What You Eat: When there is a lot of food to choose from, it can be helpful to be selective about what you eat. Choose foods that you love and that are worth the calories. Avoid eating foods that you don’t really enjoy or that are not worth the calories. Mindful Eating: Use smaller plates and bowls can help you to eat less food without even realizing it. This is because our brains tend to perceive that we are eating more food when we use larger plates and bowls. Be careful about portion size Slow Down And Savor Your Food: When you eat quickly, you are more likely to overeat. Slow down and savor your food so that you can enjoy the taste and texture of your food. It also takes your brain about 20 minutes to register that you are full, so eating slowly gives your brain time to catch up. Drink Plenty of Water: Staying hydrated can help to reduce your appetite and make you feel full. Aim to drink eight glasses of water per day.

It is important to listen to what our body says. When we pay attention, we can understand that we must or must not push our bodies beyond a limit. Being mindful of a few practices during festive feasts can help us reduce discomfort post-celebration.

Happy and healthy Diwali!

