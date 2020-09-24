Weight Loss: In the current scenario, being fit and healthy is the most important aspect. While staying fit is the key to a healthy lifestyle, it takes a lot to get on that journey. When you start your weight loss journey, reducing those extra kilos seems like a task. But if you take small steps to reach your goal, it can make a huge impact. Even sipping tea with the right ingredients can help you get started on your journey. Also Read - Green Tea For Weight Loss: Know The Best And Worst Time to Consume This Beverage

Carom seeds or Ajwain is one of the most common kitchen ingredients in Indian households. It is one of the oldest herbs that is being used for many years, thanks to its medicinal benefits. Adding a little bit of ajwain in your parantha or curry can give your dish an amazing aromatic flavor. Did you know these wondrous seeds can help you shed weight? Also Read - Weight Loss: Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares How to Make the Right Diet Choice for Weight Loss

Helps in digestion and has medicinal properties: Have you ever noticed that raita, poori, parantha has the presence of Ajwain in it? In Indian households, we tend to add this seed not just for its aromatic flavor but also for digestion. Carom seeds have essential oil called thymol helps in the secretion of gastric juices that improve the digestive system, it also imparts aroma and taste. Ajwain is rich in antioxidants helps in flushing out toxins. Also Read - Oats vs Dalia: Know Which One is Healthier And Perfect For Weight Loss

Boosts metabolism: It’s understandable that the higher your metabolism rate is there are more chances of you shedding weight. Ajwain helps in boosting your metabolism that helps in weight loss. If you don’t have time to make tea, just have one spoon full of ajwain seeds early in the morning.

How to Make Ajwain Tea: You should soak half a tablespoon Ajwain seeds and 1 tablespoon Jeera seeds in a glass of water and leave overnight. In the morning, boil the water with the seeds for 5 minutes, just strain the tea and add half a lemon, ginger or mint leaves to it and drink it.

Switch from a regular chai to this herbal chai to see the best results. You must consume this tea empty stomach and once before going to bed.