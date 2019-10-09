It is needless to say that you need to acquire a disciplined life to lose weight effectively. Weight loss is not easy. You are advised to follow a strict diet and exercise regimen. However, cheat meals once in a while is allowed. It helps you be focused on your weight loss regimen. But when you start increasing the frequency of your cheat meals instead of focusing on your weight loss regimen, you actually harm your body and nothing else. It is important to know the right portion of your cheat meal portion and how frequently you can have one.

Cheat meal guidelines:

Cheat meals not only help you to avoid giving up on your cravings on other days but also provide benefits when you reach weight loss plateau. In that case, it recharges your body and activates your metabolism. Psychologically, it keeps you aligned towards your weight loss goal. When you do not have an idea about the exact number of cheat meals you should have in a week or a month, you actually end you having too much. This may make you feel guilty and disappointed of falling prey to your cravings every now and then. So, here is how can understand if your cheat meals are apt.

The portion of your cheat meal is okay if it doesn’t bring a negative thought or guilt post having food.

It is right if it doesn’t make you want to have more.

The portion is fine if it keeps you focused on your weight loss goal and doesn’t excite you to ditch your strict regimen.

While you are trying to shed those extra kilos, you need to make sure that you consume healthy foods 90 per cent of the time and leave the 10 per cent for snacking.

In case you have food thrice a day, maintaining the calorie deficit, you are allowed to have a bite of chocolate or whatever you like. This won’t do damage to your health and also won’t come as a barrier in your weight loss efforts.

For those who do not know how to maintain their calorie deficit, maintaining a journal or keeping a calorie tracker can help you in this regard.